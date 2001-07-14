Assurant, Inc. ( NYSE:AIZ, Financial), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, has been recognized as one of Ward’s top 50 performing property and casualty insurers for the 16th consecutive year. In addition, the company was recognized for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency and performance over the past five years.

“Being included as one of Ward’s top 50 P&C insurers for the 16th consecutive year is a reflection of the continued dedication and commitment of our employees,” said Assurant President and CEO Keith Demmings. “Every day, our more than 15,000 employees collaborate to help people thrive in a connected world and it’s gratifying to see their accomplishments recognized.”

Each year nearly 2,900 property and casualty insurance companies are evaluated to identify the top 50 performers. Less than two percent of those organizations are selected based on demonstrated excellence during the analysis period in metrics, such as return on average equity, growth in revenue, return on average assets and growth in surplus.

Ward Group, part of Aon, is a leading provider of benchmarking and best practices services for the insurance industry.

