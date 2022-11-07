Radnor Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 233 stocks valued at a total of $366.00Mil. The top holdings were MRK(14.82%), XOM(3.68%), and IBM(2.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Radnor Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 20,521 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 07/11/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $94.36 per share and a market cap of $238.21Bil. The stock has returned 22.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-book ratio of 5.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Radnor Capital Management, LLC bought 26,865 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 103,380. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/11/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.375 per share and a market cap of $175.86Bil. The stock has returned -29.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Radnor Capital Management, LLC bought 13,210 shares of NYSE:MSGE for a total holding of 23,590. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.77.

On 07/11/2022, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp traded for a price of $49.47 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned -37.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,951 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/11/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $266.33 per share and a market cap of $1,981.49Bil. The stock has returned -2.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-book ratio of 12.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.92 and a price-sales ratio of 10.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 13,040 shares in NAS:ASO, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.64 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc traded for a price of $37.95 per share and a market cap of $3.23Bil. The stock has returned -2.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

