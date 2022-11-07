Symmetry Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 530 stocks valued at a total of $1.48Bil. The top holdings were USMV(4.36%), JAGG(4.23%), and BNDX(4.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Symmetry Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,604,857 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $31.69 per share and a market cap of $7.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.81.

Symmetry Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 2,182 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2361.46.

On 07/11/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2326.6 per share and a market cap of $1,536.87Bil. The stock has returned -4.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-book ratio of 6.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Symmetry Partners, LLC bought 57,601 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 70,457. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 07/11/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $94.36 per share and a market cap of $238.21Bil. The stock has returned 22.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-book ratio of 5.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Symmetry Partners, LLC bought 36,512 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 179,319. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.44 per share and a market cap of $2,364.98Bil. The stock has returned 3.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 35.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.50 and a price-sales ratio of 6.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Symmetry Partners, LLC bought 92,693 shares of ARCA:JAGG for a total holding of 1,305,693. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.45.

On 07/11/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.93 per share and a market cap of $1.10Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

