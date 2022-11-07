Flaharty Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

311 PARK PLACE BLVD CLEARWATER, FL 33759

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $492.00Mil. The top holdings were IWF(6.65%), FPE(6.28%), and IWD(6.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Flaharty Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 139,010 shares in ARCA:RYU, giving the stock a 3.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.09 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF traded for a price of $113.41 per share and a market cap of $375.25Mil. The stock has returned 9.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FDN by 82,488 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.04.

On 07/11/2022, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund traded for a price of $134.035 per share and a market cap of $4.24Bil. The stock has returned -44.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a price-book ratio of 4.28.

During the quarter, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC bought 174,900 shares of NAS:PFM for a total holding of 613,608. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.39.

On 07/11/2022, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD traded for a price of $35 per share and a market cap of $678.73Mil. The stock has returned -1.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD has a price-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 135,473 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.45.

On 07/11/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $48.31 per share and a market cap of $5.17Bil. The stock has returned -3.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC bought 43,339 shares of ARCA:BOND for a total holding of 262,615. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.98.

On 07/11/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.93 per share and a market cap of $3.22Bil. The stock has returned -12.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 56.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.