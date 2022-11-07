Sound Income Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6550 N Federal Highway Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 955 stocks valued at a total of $750.00Mil. The top holdings were SHYG(5.66%), HYEM(4.42%), and ARCC(4.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sound Income Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ANGL by 451,149 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.27.

On 07/11/2022, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.455 per share and a market cap of $3.13Bil. The stock has returned -13.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a price-book ratio of 7.03.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:HYLB by 352,490 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.48.

On 07/11/2022, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $34.305 per share and a market cap of $3.62Bil. The stock has returned -11.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 368,947 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.85.

On 07/11/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.934 per share and a market cap of $2.81Bil. The stock has returned -14.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a price-book ratio of 7.03.

During the quarter, Sound Income Strategies, LLC bought 46,457 shares of NYSE:MTB for a total holding of 46,478. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.06.

On 07/11/2022, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $158.645 per share and a market cap of $28.46Bil. The stock has returned 18.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 365,536-share investment in NAS:PBCT. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.7 during the quarter.

On 07/11/2022, People's United Financial Inc traded for a price of $19.41 per share and a market cap of $8.37Bil. The stock has returned 11.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, People's United Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.