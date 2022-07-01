Maranello (Italy), July 11, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees

(€)



01/07/2022 EXM 8,200 175.8760 1,442,183.20 04/07/2022 EXM 7,000 181.1714 1,268,199.80 05/07/2022 EXM 7,000 181.8583 1,273,008.10 06/07/2022 EXM 6,900 184.2874 1,271,583.06 07/07/2022 EXM 6,750 188.0661 1,269,446.18 08/07/2022 EXM 6,700 189.3737 1,268,803.79



Total







- 42,550 183.1545 7,793,224.13

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till July 8, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 7,793,224.13 for No. 42,550 common shares purchased on the EXM

As of July 8, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,107,660 common shares equal to 4.32% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

