PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“Convey Health”) (: CNVY) on behalf of the company’s current stockholders.

On June 18, 2021, Convey Health completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling over 11.6 million shares of stock to investors at a price of $14.00 per share. By May 2022, shares of Convey Health’s stock had declined in value to approximately $5.00 per share.

On June 21, 2022, Convey Health announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm TPG at a price of $10.50 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Convey Health’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Convey Health’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties by failing to maximize the buyout price for CNVY investors, and whether Convey Health shareholders are being provided with all material information about the proposed transaction.

