PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (“WWE”) (: WWE) shareholders.



On June 15, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that WWE’s Board of Directors was investigating “a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.” The article further reported that “the board’s investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis.”

Kaskela Law’s investigation is focused on whether WWE and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Long-term current WWE shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/wwe/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

