Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ONEOK to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., June 21, 2022

TULSA, Okla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on June 22-23, 2022, in New York City.

ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582



favicon.png?sn=DA95593&sd=2022-06-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-energy-power-and-renewables-conference-301572368.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA95593&Transmission_Id=202206211615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA95593&DateId=20220621
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles