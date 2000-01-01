U.S.-domiciled Cushman & Wakefield ( CWK, Financial) is one of the largest companies in the commercial real estate brokerage industry, a sector that is consolidating as scale has differentiated large competitors from their smaller peers. This has enabled large industry participants, such as Cushman & Wakefield, to gain significant market share in transactional business lines like leasing brokerage and capital markets while simultaneously building significant outsourcing businesses with contractual revenue streams. We expect the company to continue growing its market share over time as economies of scale also drive gradual improvement in profit margins. Despite this strong outlook, Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a mid-single-digit multiple of current year earnings—a material discount to the broad market and to its large brokerage peers. We see this as an opportunity to own a high-quality, well-managed company at a bargain price.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Fund second-quarter 2022 commentary.