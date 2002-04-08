BURNABY, British Columbia, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE, Financial), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference to be held June 8-10, 2022 in New York, NY.
Company Presentation Details:
|Date:
Time:
Presenter:
|Wednesday, June 8, 2022
2:30 pm Eastern Time
Ian Mortimer, President and CEO
A webcast of the company presentation will also be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE, Financial) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.
