Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Latch to Present at William Blair's Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 8th

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. ( LTCH), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced that Luke Schoenfelder, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, is scheduled to present at William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference at 3:40 p.m. ET on June 8, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Latch’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.latch.com, or at the following event link. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Latch, Inc.
Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. For more information, please visit https://www.latch.com.


CONTACTS:

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]


ti?nf=ODU2NDIwNyM0OTU5MzA4IzIyMDcxNzc=
Latch-Systems-Inc.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles