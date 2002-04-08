NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. ( LTCH), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced that Luke Schoenfelder, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, is scheduled to present at William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference at 3:40 p.m. ET on June 8, 2022.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Latch’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.latch.com, or at the following event link. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. For more information, please visit https://www.latch.com.





CONTACTS:

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]



