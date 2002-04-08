DALLAS, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., ( PLAY, Financial), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, will host an investor update on Tuesday July 12, 2022 at 8:30 am ET to discuss its recent acquisition of Main Event.



Management will hold a conference call to report combined historical results on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Kevin Sheehan, Board Chair, Chris Morris, CEO, and Michael Quartieri, CFO, will be presenting on the call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (877) 883-0383. The international dial-in for participants is (412) 902-6506. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 344-7529 or by the international toll number (412) 317-0088; the replay access code 6701176. Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section at www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. Dave & Buster’s has 148 stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Main Event operates 52 centers in 17 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

