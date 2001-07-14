Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (“17 E&T” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YQ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 10, 2022, 17 E&T announced its first quarter financial results, disclosing a net loss of $3.9 million on sales of $36.82 million – a nearly 50% loss in revenue from the previous year.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $0.65, or 21.3%, to close at $2.40 on June 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

