CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the parent company of CrossFirst Bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review second quarter financial results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET. The results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Monday, July 18, 2022.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 270-2148 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 902-6510 and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. call.

This event will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fpx7sxoby. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.

For those unable to join the presentation, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 and enter the replay access code 4987463. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-0088 and enter the same access code. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company’s website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.crossfirstbankshares.com%2F.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005928/en/