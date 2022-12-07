Innova Wealth Partners recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $118.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(46.47%), AGG(11.45%), and IEF(9.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Innova Wealth Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Innova Wealth Partners bought 551,217 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 661,645. The trade had a 38.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/12/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $82.59 per share and a market cap of $26.27Bil. The stock has returned -3.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Innova Wealth Partners reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 98,995 shares. The trade had a 7.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.41.

On 07/12/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $102.29 per share and a market cap of $22.38Bil. The stock has returned -12.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 76,998-share investment in ARCA:XLU. Previously, the stock had a 4.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.92 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $70.26 per share and a market cap of $16.11Bil. The stock has returned 11.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

The guru sold out of their 72,619-share investment in ARCA:XLP. Previously, the stock had a 3.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.59 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $72.8 per share and a market cap of $15.38Bil. The stock has returned 7.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a price-book ratio of 5.30.

The guru sold out of their 61,518-share investment in ARCA:XLB. Previously, the stock had a 3.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.24 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $72.82 per share and a market cap of $6.01Bil. The stock has returned -8.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.69.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

