Harrison & Co Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $105.00Mil. The top holdings were XLK(7.27%), IJH(6.06%), and XLV(4.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harrison & Co Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,181-share investment in NYSE:SPGI. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $357.34 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $351.61 per share and a market cap of $119.51Bil. The stock has returned -14.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.70 and a price-sales ratio of 10.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Harrison & Co Wealth Management, LLC bought 4,544 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 60,231. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 07/12/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $131.04 per share and a market cap of $39.16Bil. The stock has returned -10.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a price-book ratio of 7.46.

The guru established a new position worth 9,902 shares in NYSE:BHP, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.18 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, BHP Group Ltd traded for a price of $51.12 per share and a market cap of $185.81Bil. The stock has returned -8.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BHP Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Harrison & Co Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HRB by 14,671 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.79.

On 07/12/2022, H&R Block Inc traded for a price of $36.93 per share and a market cap of $5.89Bil. The stock has returned 63.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&R Block Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-book ratio of 131.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Harrison & Co Wealth Management, LLC bought 2,201 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 36,183. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.69.

On 07/12/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $130.41 per share and a market cap of $38.40Bil. The stock has returned 3.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a price-book ratio of 4.66.

