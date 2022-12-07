Peterson Wealth Services recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $139.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.65%), MOO(6.31%), and XLE(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Peterson Wealth Services’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 31,386-share investment in ARCA:VSS. Previously, the stock had a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.23 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $101.23 per share and a market cap of $7.17Bil. The stock has returned -21.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.34.

The guru established a new position worth 79,921 shares in NAS:INTC, giving the stock a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.36 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $37.2 per share and a market cap of $152.11Bil. The stock has returned -28.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 52,753-share investment in ARCA:PEJ. Previously, the stock had a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.79 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF traded for a price of $36.3 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -26.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

The guru sold out of their 5,097-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $177.34 per share and a market cap of $78.79Bil. The stock has returned -64.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Peterson Wealth Services bought 6,475 shares of NYSE:PXD for a total holding of 8,620. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.61.

On 07/12/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $213.61 per share and a market cap of $51.68Bil. The stock has returned 49.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

