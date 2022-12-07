West Oak Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 331 stocks valued at a total of $180.00Mil. The top holdings were JEF(14.07%), NEE(2.46%), and AAPL(2.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were West Oak Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, West Oak Capital, LLC bought 7,728 shares of NYSE:HUBB for a total holding of 10,498. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.34.

On 07/12/2022, Hubbell Inc traded for a price of $185 per share and a market cap of $9.93Bil. The stock has returned -0.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hubbell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, West Oak Capital, LLC bought 14,360 shares of NYSE:ADM for a total holding of 21,235. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.46.

On 07/12/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $72.63 per share and a market cap of $40.87Bil. The stock has returned 22.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, West Oak Capital, LLC bought 10,778 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 16,095. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.1 per share and a market cap of $34.93Bil. The stock has returned -0.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

West Oak Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 2,570 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 07/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $162.88 per share and a market cap of $440.81Bil. The stock has returned -53.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, West Oak Capital, LLC bought 3,165 shares of NYSE:MMM for a total holding of 9,325. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 07/12/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $129.01 per share and a market cap of $73.41Bil. The stock has returned -32.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

