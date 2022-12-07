FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $188.00Mil. The top holdings were MOAT(11.04%), IVV(9.97%), and IJH(6.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC bought 235,965 shares of NYSE:FBRT for a total holding of 259,989. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.23.

On 07/12/2022, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $13.71 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned 38.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The guru established a new position worth 4,755 shares in NAS:COST, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $508.38 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $498.9 per share and a market cap of $220.99Bil. The stock has returned 21.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-book ratio of 11.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 119,611 shares in NAS:ARCC, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.73 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Ares Capital Corp traded for a price of $18.81 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned 2.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ares Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 96,340 shares in ARCA:CGGO, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.69 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF traded for a price of $20.16 per share and a market cap of $310.46Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.29.

The guru established a new position worth 51,641 shares in BATS:CALF, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.63 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $34.01 per share and a market cap of $845.15Mil. The stock has returned -22.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

