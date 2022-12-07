Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2200 JOHN F. KENNEDY RD. STE 103 DUBUQUE, IA 52002

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTM(21.79%), VEA(13.63%), and LMBS(10.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 70,925 shares in ARCA:VDC, giving the stock a 8.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.26 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $186.87 per share and a market cap of $6.40Bil. The stock has returned 5.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.70.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 366,032 shares. The trade had a 6.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.56.

On 07/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.36 per share and a market cap of $6.28Bil. The stock has returned -11.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 103,388 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 4.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.4 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.39 per share and a market cap of $5.40Bil. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:EMB by 64,371 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.78.

On 07/12/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.92 per share and a market cap of $13.91Bil. The stock has returned -21.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYV by 122,914 shares. The trade had a 3.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.42.

On 07/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $37.03 per share and a market cap of $12.54Bil. The stock has returned -2.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.