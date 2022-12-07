LEO BROKERAGE, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $371.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGV(11.44%), VSGX(7.60%), and AFRM(6.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LEO BROKERAGE, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

LEO BROKERAGE, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 296,811 shares. The trade had a 8.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 07/12/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $178.35 per share and a market cap of $469.31Bil. The stock has returned 7.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

LEO BROKERAGE, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 181,001 shares. The trade had a 3.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 07/12/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $109.57 per share and a market cap of $293.10Bil. The stock has returned -46.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 55,627-share investment in NAS:SBAC. Previously, the stock had a 3.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $337.12 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, SBA Communications Corp traded for a price of $324.31 per share and a market cap of $34.97Bil. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SBA Communications Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 81.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.06 and a price-sales ratio of 15.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 91,792 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.41 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $102.29 per share and a market cap of $22.38Bil. The stock has returned -12.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LEO BROKERAGE, LLC bought 333,352 shares of NAS:AFRM for a total holding of 1,384,478. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.51.

On 07/12/2022, Affirm Holdings Inc traded for a price of $21.37 per share and a market cap of $6.12Bil. The stock has returned -68.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Affirm Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

