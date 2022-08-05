Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

BROOKFIELD, News, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) will hold its Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.



Results will be released on Friday, August 5, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at http://bep.brookfield.com under “Press Releases”.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 69,000-megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bep.brookfield.com and https://bep.brookfield.com/bepc. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $725 billion of assets under management.