Pest Control Leader Trades Bites for Lives this Summer with

Continuing Partnership with American Red Cross®

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles is claiming the top spot again on Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities List. This is the second year in the row The City of Angels has edged out the competition. Chicago and New York trail at the number two and three spots, respectively, both of which jumped three spots from the year prior. Joining the list this year is Columbus (OH), Pittsburgh (PA), Sacramento (CA), Milwaukee (WI), Champaign (IL), Portland (OR), Greensboro (NC), Louisville (KY), Myrtle Beach (SC), Hartford (CT) and Waco (TX).

With Memorial Day—the unofficial kickoff to the summer in the U.S.—approaching, the public health threat of these pesky insects will only grow as outdoor activities and summer gatherings become more popular. As part of Orkin's "Mosquitoes Don't Deserve a Drop" campaign, the pest control leader will donate $25 to the Red Cross for every mosquito control service purchased from May 24 to June 30, 2022, up to $150,000.

"We're already fighting the mosquito front by helping protect customers across the country with our mosquito services, but we're committed to doing more," said Freeman Elliott, President, Orkin. "Our partnership with Red Cross is one we truly embrace. Keeping yards free from mosquitoes is of great importance to us and being able to do this while supporting a relevant and critical cause is a true honor."

Additionally, to boost our country's blood supply, Orkin is inviting the public to pledge to donate blood through the Red Cross via a SleevesUp campaign, through June 30, 2022.

"We are so thankful for Orkin's continued support as our partnership enters its third year," said Kamenna Lee, Vice President of Marketing and Direct to Donor Recruitment with the American Red Cross. "Our blood supply remains vulnerable, and we're grateful to Orkin for encouraging donations during the challenging summer months."

Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities list ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The list includes both residential and commercial mosquito treatments.

Los Angeles Chicago (+3) New York (+3) Washington, DC (-1) Atlanta (-3) Dallas (-2) Detroit San Francisco (+34) Miami (-1) Philadelphia (+2) Tampa (+2) Houston (-1) Cleveland (+12) Baltimore (+5) Denver (+28) Orlando (-1) Raleigh (-7) Charlotte (-9) Indianapolis (-1) Seattle (+8) Columbus, OH (new to list) St. Louis (+5) Minneapolis (-6) Greenville (+5) Nashville (-9) Norfolk (-2) Cincinnati (+17) Grand Rapids (-14) Richmond (-8) Phoenix (-8) Pittsburgh (new to list) Kansas City (+4) San Diego (+6) Boston (-11) San Antonio (+3) West Palm Beach (-6) Sacramento (new to list) Milwaukee (new to list) Knoxville (-5) New Orleans (-14) Champaign (new to list) Flint (new to list) Portland, OR (new to list) Greensboro (new to list) Tulsa (-13) Memphis (-26) Louisville (new to list) Myrtle Beach (new to list) Hartford (new to list) Waco (new to list)

More than 200 types of mosquitoes live in the continental U.S. and its territories. They typically become active when temperatures are above 68 degrees Fahrenheit overnight, and breeding season can start as early as May and last through September.

"Mosquitoes thrive in warm temperatures and after rainfall," said Frank Meek, Technical Services Manager, Orkin. "These pests are able to lay their eggs in low-lying pools and reproduce rapidly, changing from larva to adult stage in just a couple of weeks."

However, as bothersome as mosquito bites may be, the diseases they are able to transmit are the true threat. Known for transmitting West Nile virus, among other diseases such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika, it's important to stay prepared.

Tips to repel mosquitoes and prevent their bites include:

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Mosquitoes can bite through tight clothing.

Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.

Eliminate standing water in bird feeders, water bowls for pets, potted plants, wading pools and other children's toys.

Regularly clean debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage.

For more mosquito information and prevention tips, visit Orkin.com .

About Orkin, LLC

Founded in 1901, Atlanta-based Orkin is an industry leader in essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. Orkin has 358 owned and operated branch offices and 47 franchises in the U.S. The company also has international franchises and subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, and Mexico. Orkin is committed to protecting public health by helping prevent and control pests as well as educating consumers on the potential health risks posed by these pests. As such, since 2020, Orkin has partnered with the American Red Cross® to inform the public about the health threats of mosquitoes while boosting our country's blood supply through monetary contributions and blood donations. Orkin is committed to hiring the world's best to help protect the places where we live, work and play. Learn more about careers at Orkin here. Visit Orkin.com for additional information. Orkin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL). Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

