Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), is part of the latest acceleration in Delta Air Lines’ digital business transformation with the announcement of a multi-year agreement to serve as the airline’s preferred cloud provider. AWS will help Delta unlock technologies and streamline processes that will make the customer experience faster, smoother, and more secure—from the booking process to the flight experience.

“Continuous innovation is at the core of Delta’s commitment to its customers,” said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Global Services at Amazon Web Services. “Delta is using AWS’s global infrastructure, proven operating expertise, and wide range of services to drive innovation in delivering superior customer service, as well as enhancing efficiency and reliability across its global network.”

Delta is building on AWS’s broad portfolio of cloud technologies and solutions to meet unique industry and regulatory requirements, as well as the company’s continuous drive for efficiency and reliability. With AWS, Delta is providing a secure infrastructure for timely data-driven insights. In addition, Delta is providing its employees with the opportunity to take part in training with the AWS Designated Virtual Trainer (DVT) program to increase cloud adoption and develop new client-facing and internal capabilities. Delta plans to scale the program across its global hubs to ensure employees around the world have access to in-person and online cloud skills training.

“We’re not just transforming our IT backbone—we’re rallying our entire organization to use leading technology to improve our customers’ travel experience in meaningful ways,” said Delta’s Rahul Samant, E.V.P. and Chief Information Officer. “Our work with AWS is one of many critical steps we’re taking to modernize our technology platform, empower our employees with the best tools available, and give customers even more control over the way they fly.”

The airline is also working with AWS to modernize the core technology platforms that support its customer engagement center operations. Thanks to Amazon+Connect (a fully managed, easy-to-use, omnichannel cloud contact center service), customers who call Delta’s reservations and customer care specialists will have a more streamlined experience. Delta customer care specialists can respond in real time to customers with new online and text support.

Delta’s collaboration with Amazon extends beyond technology innovation. The airline is also Amazon’s most preferred carrier, supporting Amazon’s business travel needs around the globe.

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 84 Availability Zones within 26 geographic regions, with announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com%2Fabout and follow %40AmazonNews.

About Delta

More than 4,000 Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) flights take off every day, connecting people across more than 275 destinations on six continents with award-winning %3Cb%3Eoperational+excellence%3C%2Fb%3E, customer service, safety and innovation. Our people lead the way in delivering a %3Cb%3Eworld-class+customer+experience%3C%2Fb%3E, and we're continuing to ensure the %3Cb%3Efuture+of+travel%3C%2Fb%3E is personalized, enjoyable and stress-free.

Delta is %3Cb%3EAmerica%27s+most+awarded+airline%3C%2Fb%3E thanks to the dedication, passion and professionalism of its people, recognized by %3Cb%3EJ.D.+Power%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EFortune%27s+World+Most+Admired+Companies%3C%2Fb%3E, the %3Cb%3EWall+Street+Journal%3C%2Fb%3E, and %3Cb%3EBusiness+Travel+News%3C%2Fb%3E, among %3Cb%3Emany+others%3C%2Fb%3E.

Delta has served as many as 200 million customers annually. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta operates significant hubs and key markets in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo.

Connect with Delta on %3Cb%3EDelta+News+Hub%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3Edelta.com%3C%2Fb%3E, via %3Cb%3E%40DeltaNewsHub+on+Twitter%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3EFacebook.com%2Fdelta%3C%2Fb%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005660/en/