Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that they have been selected by Oil+India+Limited, the country’s second largest state-owned oil and gas company, for upgrades to its data center and campus networks to support the company's sustainability goals and digital transformation journey that will contribute to India's vision of energy independence. With a flexible, high-performance Juniper IP fabric, Oil India will be able to automate key business and operational processes, increasing its business agility and creating more seamless experiences for its customers.

India's energy consumption continues to rise as industries recover from the effects of the global pandemic and economic growth picks up. During the country’s 75th Independence Day, the government announced a+new+goal+to+transform+India+into+an+energy+independent+nation+by+2047. In support of India’s vision of energy independence, Oil India has accelerated its digital transformation journey with the goal of streamlining business and operational processes, using data to make better decisions and enabling new ways of working.

To support its vision of IT transformation and digital readiness, Oil India recognized the need to refresh its network infrastructure so that applications and services can be deployed and moved more seamlessly from one data center to another. Building on a history of successful collaboration, Oil India chose Juniper to build scalable and resilient data center and campus networks that will be key enablers of its digital transformation journey.

Juniper’s QFX5120+Series+Switches were deployed in the data centers at Oil India's headquarters in Duliajan, Assam, while the combination+of+QFX5120+and+QFX5110+Switches serve as a resilient campus core. Oil India also selected the EX4300+Series+Switches for its campus distribution layer and adopted a Spine-Leaf architecture with EVPN-VXLAN for the campus core.

With the EVPN-VXLAN+fabric from Juniper, the Oil India team can efficiently build and connect their primary data center, near disaster recovery data center and campus core networks, in an agile, seamless and secure manner. The network also supports the use of business process automation tools, which have helped the team reduce workloads and achieve faster turnaround times, resulting in better service experiences for their customers.

In the oil and gas sector, the security of critical infrastructure is vital. To protect Oil India’s data centers, Juniper’s SRX4200+Service+Gateways, Security+Director, and Junos+Space+Network+Director were selected to configure and manage application security, intelligence and policies across its networks. These new data centers also support Oil India’s use of autonomous drones and video analytics to detect leaks faster and protect against illegal activities. This enables Oil India to address health, safety and environmental issues across 2,000 kilometers of pipeline in a swift and effective manner.

As India moves forward with its post-pandemic recovery plans and its goal of energy independence, Oil India now has a highly resilient and scalable network that will support its digital transformation journey to help make energy more sustainable, available and affordable.

“Oil India is excited to select Juniper Networks to join us on our digital transformation journey that will go a long way in supporting India’s vision of energy independence, as well as our business and sustainability goals. Juniper's experience-first solutions have helped us build a network that supports our efforts to streamline newer operational requirements through automation and hybrid data centers. Having a Juniper network fabric in our data centers and offices gives Oil India improved business resiliency, greater flexibility and choices to deliver better digital experiences for our employees and customers.”

– Chandan Kumar Barman, Deputy General Manager of IT, Oil India

“We are honored to be a part of Oil India's digital transformation journey, which will allow them to not only efficiently contribute to India's vision of energy independence, but also support its growing economy with cleaner and more sustainable fuels. With an experience-first network, Oil India can streamline business operations in pursuit of delivering improved digital experiences for its employees and customers. We look forward to building a strong foundation that will offer exceptional business value and unprecedented levels of business and network performance in India’s oil industry.”

– Sajan Paul, Managing Director & Country Manager, India & SAARC Juniper Networks

