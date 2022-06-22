Toyota City, Japan, June 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plans due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.



The global production volume for July is expected to be approximately 800,000 units (approx. 250,000 units in Japan and 550,000 units overseas). We have revised the global production plan by about 50,000 units from the number provided to our suppliers at the beginning of the year.



As for July, we previously announced that some plants in Japan will suspend operations ("Adjustments to domestic production in June and July"). However, due to the continued impact of a COVID-19 outbreak at one of our suppliers, we have decided to extend the period of operations suspension at some of our plants and production lines.



The global production volume for July through September is estimated to average about 850,000 units per month. The production forecast for the fiscal year remains unchanged (approx. 9.7 million).



As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower. However, we will examine the parts supply closely to minimize sudden decreases in production, and continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.



For the revised domestic operations suspension schedule for July, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/37487297.html.



Source: Toyota Motor Corporation



Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.







