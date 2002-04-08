ELKHART, Ind. and RENO, Nev., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, THOR Industries (: THO) announced that it has made a strategic investment in Dragonfly Energy, a leading deep cycle lithium-ion battery producer to the RV industry. Dragonfly’s innovative approach to energy storage - including the development of battery packs, energy systems, and cell manufacturing technologies – is distinctive in its focus on a best-in-class user experience. In May 2022, Dragonfly entered into a merger agreement for a business combination transaction with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. ( CNTQ).



“Our investment in Dragonfly furthers THOR’s dedication to continuously improving the user experience of THOR RVers by providing them a best-in-class energy storage solution that enables RVers to boondock and camp off the grid. Dragonfly has been a valued partner to one of our largest and most successful North American RV companies, Keystone RV, a THOR operating company. The proven success of the products in the field and synergistic value-add relationship made this investment an important one to us. Our alignment with Dragonfly is a natural fit to the evolution of our product lines that empower the owners of our companies’ RVs to Go Everywhere and Stay Anywhere™," offered Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries.

“As we discussed at our recent investor day, THOR is acutely focused on aligning with leading technology companies in the RV space. Dragonfly has demonstrated its leadership in the crucial Lithium-ion battery supply. The leadership team at Dragonfly has demonstrated the success of its operations model that focuses on inventory management and domestic production, thereby reducing supply chain risk. Keystone currently enjoys an exclusive relationship with Dragonfly for certain battery brands that, in time, will expand to an exclusive relationship across the entire family of THOR brands. In addition to a potential strong financial return on our investment, our equity position creates the opportunity for agreed exclusivity and co-development rights in RV industry-specific applications of lithium-ion energy storage solutions. The relationship also furthers our ESG commitment as Dragonfly’s patented all-solid-state cell technology is positioned to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart energy grid. As we forge ahead, our strategic partnership with Dragonfly will allow for meaningful engagement with its leadership to ensure long term alignment of a crucial element of our supply chain with THOR’s strategic vision and to provide one of many building blocks to a comprehensive aftermarket strategy,” added Todd Woelfer, THOR’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Dragonfly is thrilled to take this next step with THOR to solidify our long-term collaboration. Our experience working with THOR brands, particularly Keystone, has convinced us that this is the best downstream strategic partner for us. Not only is THOR’s commitment to the end user second to none, but this investment demonstrates THOR’s commitment to a much larger vision of energy sustainability. Together, we will continue to drive industry-best lithium-ion solutions, designed to improve the user experience of RVs. We look forward to being a key contributor to THOR’s future success,” explained Dr. Denis Phares, Chief Executive Officer of Dragonfly.

THOR’s equity investment has been completed and is being made ahead of Dragonfly’s previously announced business combination with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (“CNTQ”) ( CNTQ). Funding of the business combination includes a $75 million senior secured term loan for which Energy Impact Partners is lead arranger, a $5 million equity investment from Chardan NexTech Investments 2 LLC, and a $150 million Chardan Equity Facility (ChEFTM) from Chardan, an affiliate of CNTQ's sponsor.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

For more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Energy Corp., headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading manufacturer of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries, which are sold direct-to-consumers under the Battle Born Batteries™ brand and to original equipment manufacturers, such as Keystone RV. Dragonfly’s battery products are designed and assembled in the USA, and the Company’s research and development initiatives are seeking to revolutionize the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of the Company’s proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

Dragonfly previously announced an agreement for a business combination with CNTQ, which is expected to result in Dragonfly becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “DFLI” in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. ( CNTQ) is a blank check company led by its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kerry Propper, its Chief Executive Officer and Director, Jonas Grossman, and its Chief Financial Officer and Director, Alex Weil. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has focused its search for a target business operating in disruptive technologies. To learn more, visit https://www.cnaq.com/.

THOR Industries Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current expectations and beliefs regarding future and anticipated developments and their effects upon THOR, and inherently involve uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. We cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. Factors which could cause materially different results include, among others: the impact of inflation on the cost of our products as well as on general consumer demand; the effect of raw material and commodity price fluctuations, and/or raw material, commodity or chassis supply constraints; the impact of war, military conflict, terrorism and/or cyber-attacks, including state-sponsored attacks; the impact of sudden or significant adverse changes in the cost and/or availability of energy or fuel, including those caused by geopolitical events, on our costs of operation, on raw material prices, on our independent dealers or on retail customers; the impact of sudden or significant adverse changes in the cost and/or availability of energy or fuel, including those caused by geopolitical events, on our costs of operation, on raw material prices, on our independent dealers or on retail customers; the dependence on a small group of suppliers for certain components used in production, including chassis; interest rate fluctuations and their potential impact on the general economy and, specifically, on our profitability and on our independent dealers and consumers; the extent and impact from the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the responses to contain the spread of the virus, or its variants, by various governmental entities or other actors, which may have negative effects on retail customer demand, our independent dealers, our supply chain, our labor force, our production or other aspects of our business; the ability to ramp production up or down quickly in response to rapid changes in demand while also managing costs and market share; the level and magnitude of warranty and recall claims incurred; the ability of our suppliers to financially support any defects in their products; legislative, regulatory and tax law and/or policy developments including their potential impact on our independent dealers, retail customers or on our suppliers; the costs of compliance with governmental regulation; the impact of an adverse outcome or conclusion related to current or future litigation or regulatory investigations; the impact of an adverse outcome or conclusion related to current or future litigation or regulatory investigations; public perception of and the costs related to environmental, social and governance matters; legal and compliance issues including those that may arise in conjunction with recently completed transactions; lower consumer confidence and the level of discretionary consumer spending; the impact of exchange rate fluctuations; restrictive lending practices which could negatively impact our independent dealers and/or retail consumers; management changes; the success of new and existing products and services; the ability to maintain strong brands and develop innovative products that meet consumer demands; the ability to efficiently utilize existing production facilities; changes in consumer preferences; the risks associated with acquisitions, including: the pace and successful closing of an acquisition, the integration and financial impact thereof, the level of achievement of anticipated operating synergies from acquisitions, the potential for unknown or understated liabilities related to acquisitions, the potential loss of existing customers of acquisitions and our ability to retain key management personnel of acquired companies; a shortage of necessary personnel for production and increasing labor costs to attract production personnel in times of high demand; the loss or reduction of sales to key independent dealers; disruption of the delivery of units to independent dealers; increasing costs for freight and transportation; asset impairment charges; competition; the impact of potential losses under repurchase agreements; the potential impact of the strength of the U.S. dollar on international demand for products priced in U.S. dollars; general economic, market and political conditions in the various countries in which our products are produced and/or sold; the impact of changing emissions and other related climate change regulations in the various jurisdictions in which our products are produced, used and/or sold; changes to our investment and capital allocation strategies or other facets of our strategic plan; and changes in market liquidity conditions, credit ratings and other factors that may impact our access to future funding and the cost of debt.

These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 and in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2021.

Dragonfly and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to THOR’s potential return on its Dragonfly investment, the success of commercial arrangements between Dragonfly and THOR, the transactions contemplated by the business combination and related agreements, future results of operations and financial position, revenue and other metrics, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of Dragonfly, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Dragonfly, THOR or CNTQ) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by CNTQ and its management, Dragonfly and its management, and THOR and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the arrangements described herein; 2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive merger agreement with respect to the business combination; 3) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Dragonfly, CNTQ, the combined company or others following the announcement of the business combination and the transactions contemplated thereby; 4) the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of CNTQ, or to satisfy other conditions to closing the business combination; 5) changes to the proposed structure of the business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the business combination; 6) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Dragonfly as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; 7) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; 8) the ability of Dragonfly to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 9) the addressable markets that Dragonfly intends to target do not grow as expected; 10) the loss of any key executives; 11) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers in China; 12) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 13) the inability to protect Dragonfly’s patents and other intellectual property; 14) the failure to successfully optimize solid state cells or to produce commercially viable solid state cells in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 15) costs related to the business combination; 16) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 17) the possibility that Dragonfly or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 18) Dragonfly’s estimates of its growth and projected financial results for 2022 and 2023 and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 19) the risk that the business combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of CNTQ’s securities; 20) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by CNTQ’s business combination deadline (as may be extended pursuant to CNTQ’s governing documents); 21) the impact of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; and 22) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in CNTQ’s Form S-1 (File Nos. 333-252449 and 333-253016), Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC (File No. 333-265713), as may be amended from time to time, which is subject to change and will include a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of CNTQ, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed by CNTQ from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither CNTQ nor Dragonfly gives any assurance that either CNTQ or Dragonfly or the combined company will achieve its expected results. Neither CNTQ nor Dragonfly undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law. For additional information, see “Risk Considerations” in the investor presentation, which will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by CNTQ with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release references a proposed transaction between CNTQ and Dragonfly. With respect to the transaction, CNTQ has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which is subject to change and includes a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of CNTQ, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all CNTQ stockholders. CNTQ has also filed other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of CNTQ are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction because they contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by CNTQ through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The documents filed by CNTQ with the SEC also may be obtained by contacting Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. at 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004, or by calling (646) 465-9001.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS PRESS RELEASE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

Dragonfly, CNTQ and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from CNTQ’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such persons and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination are contained in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus. You may obtain free copies of these documents free of charge by directing a written request to CNTQ or Dragonfly. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to CNTQ’s shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is and the information contained therein are not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or solicit any securities or any proxy, vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be deemed to be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom.

