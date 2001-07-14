Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced an update on aircraft investments and sales activity occurring in the second quarter of 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, ALC’s fleet was comprised of 392 owned aircraft and 89 managed aircraft, with 430 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2028.

Aircraft Investments

Delivered 21 new aircraft from ALC’s order book including two Airbus A320neos, five Airbus A321neos, one Airbus A330-900neo, two Airbus A350s, nine Boeing 737-8s, and two Boeing 737-9s

Purchased one new incremental Airbus A321neo, which was concurrently leased to an ALC customer

Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled approximately $1.4 billion

Sales

No aircraft sales occurred during the quarter

Forward-Looking Statements

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

