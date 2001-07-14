Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) (“Sitio”) today announced that it will report operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sitio will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 to discuss its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results. Participants can access the call by dialing 1-888-440-5983 in the United States or 1-646-960-0202 in other locations with access code 5570483 or via webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F537881978. The conference call, live webcast and archive of the call can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Sitio’s website at www.sitio.com.

About Sitio Royalties Corp.

Sitio is a shareholder returns-driven company focused on large-scale consolidation of high-quality oil & gas mineral and royalty interests across premium basins, with a diversified set of top-tier operators. With a clear objective of generating cash flow from operations that can be returned to shareholders and reinvested, Sitio has accumulated over 173,000 net royalty acres (“NRAs,” when normalized to a 1/8th royalty equivalent) through the consummation of over 180 acquisitions to date, after giving effect to the completion of all signed transactions to date. More information about Sitio is available at www.sitio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This new release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “seeks,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospects,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “should,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations and predictions. See “Risk Factors” in Falcon’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 5, 2022 for a discussion of risk factors related to the merger between Falcon and Desert Peak and Desert Peak’s business. See also Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in Falcon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Part II, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in Falcon’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q , each filed with the SEC for a discussion of risk factors that affect Falcon’s business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. Sitio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

