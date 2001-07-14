Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces that it is a recipient of Verizon’s 2022 Supplier Environmental Excellence Award for innovative green initiatives that are enabling the communication technology company to meet its supply chain sustainability goals.

“Ryder is an exceptional collaborator in helping us meet our business requirements with the outstanding progress of the scrap obsolescence recycling programs at our Alburtis, Pennsylvania distribution center,” says James J. Gowen, chief sustainability officer and SVP of global supply chain for Verizon.

Specifically designed for equipment restoration and redistribution, Ryder helped Verizon develop the LEED Gold-certified Alburtis facility. There, the companies work together to divert obsolete equipment from landfills through refurbishment and recycling programs, providing customers with like-new equipment while significantly reducing waste. Additionally, the 1.2 million square-foot facility combined several Verizon locations into one, effectively reducing energy consumption. And, the centralized location, combined with Ryder’s best-in-class technology and expertise in route engineering, significantly reduces miles driven.

In determining this year’s honorees, Verizon also looked at the innovative green initiatives that Ryder pursues independently.

“As a leader in transportation and logistics, we have the unique opportunity to reduce environmental impacts for our customers’ operations and also for our own operations,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. “We do that by focusing on re-using and recycling most automotive wastes in our maintenance shops, collaborating with manufacturers of advanced vehicle technology including electric+vehicles+and+charging+infrastructure, and employing LEAN+principles in our warehouses. We are always looking for new ways to drive waste out of supply chains.”

Ryder has received awards and recognition from customers, industry associations, and regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency SmartWay High Achiever Award (2020) and the SmartWay Excellence Award (2013-2014, 2017, 2021).

For more about Ryder’s sustainability initiatives, see the company’s+Corporate+Sustainability+Report.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding reducing environmental impacts on any operations, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

