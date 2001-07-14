Pentair plc ( NYSE:PNR, Financial) will report its second quarter results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed via webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website or by dialing 877-270-2148 or 412-902-6510 along with participant passcode PENTAIR. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through August 26, 2022 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, along with the participant passcode 1604087.

About Pentair plc

At Pentair, we inspire people to move, improve and enjoy life’s essential resources for happier, healthier lives. From our residential and business water solutions, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2021 of approximately $3.8 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

