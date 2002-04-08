PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will present at the JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference, which is being held in New York City, on June 15-16, 2022.

JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference: Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Presentation Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time

Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid during the conference should contact their JMP representative.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts:

PolyPid Ltd.

Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad

EVP & CFO

Tel: +972-747195700

Investors:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Nechama Feuerstein

551-444-0784

[email protected]