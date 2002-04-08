TORONTO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) ( MSSTF) (“Mindset” or the “Company”), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company has entered into an innovative research collaboration with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (“CAMH”), a top psychiatric research hospital based in Toronto, Canada. Mindset will sponsor a preclinical study at CAMH on its lead asset, MSP-1014, a novel and patented second generation psilocybin-like compound that is being prepared for First-in-Human studies alongside psilocybin.



Single psychedelic experiences can cause both short- and long-term behavioral changes in humans and the mechanisms of these are relatively under explored. The study will interrogate how macro and micro doses of psychedelic compounds modulate expression levels of molecular biomarkers of brain plasticity in rats. The team expects to uncover short- and long-term changes in cFOS and BDNF expression that could underlie the long-term behavioral changes associated with a single psychedelic experience and develop molecular insights into the magnitude of effects of its lead compound, MSP-1014, compared to psilocybin. Dr. Anh Dzung Lê, Senior Scientist and Head of Neurobiology of Alcohol Lab in the Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute at CAMH, will lead the study, supported by Dr. Douglas Funk, a Project Scientist in the CAMH Neurobiology of Alcohol Lab

“Mindset’s drug discovery platform is built on a broad spectrum of high-quality scientific data generated in preclinical models. This collaboration will profile and build our understanding of the observed superiority of our lead asset, MSP-1014, to psilocybin at the molecular level. We are excited to partner with Dr Lê and Dr. Funk who are pioneers in mental health research to build this dataset and continue in our shared mission to advance groundbreaking new treatments to patients who are waiting.” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset. “This study is the beginning of a strong partnership with CAMH, and we are excited for the research to come.”

“We are eager to work together with Mindset Pharma to contribute to the field of psychedelic knowledge. Given that by the time Canadians reach 40 years of age, 1 in 2 have – or have had – a mental illness, CAMH scientists and clinicians are dedicated to exploring treatment option that account for the unique needs of individual patients,” said Dr. Anh Dzung Lê. “We are pleased to partner with Mindset on this study as our missions are aligned in the prioritization of mental health care.”

About CAMH

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres in its field. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has a co-development agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceuticals family of companies, for its short-duration compounds, Mindset Families 2 & 4.

