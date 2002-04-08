MONACO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, announced today that it agreed to purchase two liquified natural gas (LNG) dual fuel 7,700 TEU containerships, for an aggregate purchase price of $241.2 million.



The vessels have the ability to operate on either LNG or conventional marine fuels. They are expected to be delivered into the fleet in the fourth quarter of 2024. The closing of the transaction is subject to completion of customary documentation. Navios Partners has been granted a two-month option for two additional LNG dual fuel 7,700 TEU containerships at the same terms, delivering in the second quarter of 2025.

Vessel charters

The two containerships, have been chartered-out for 12 years, at an average net rate of $42,288 per day. The charter agreement provides for de-escalating payments as follows:

• Year 1-3 : USD 57,213 net per day • Year 4-6 : USD 52,238 net per day • Year 7-8 : USD 37,313 net per day • Year 9-10 : USD 27,363 net per day • Year 11-12 : USD 24,875 net per day

The charterer has an option to extend the charter for an additional two years at a net rate of $24,875 per day.

In connection with this transaction, the charterer agreed to amend existing charters on two 6,800 TEU containerships currently expiring in the fourth quarter of 2023. Under the amended terms, the charter period will be extended for seven months at $43,944 net per day. However, if Navios Partners exercises its existing option to extend the charter term for five years (at a net rate of $21,083 per day) the charter period will also be extended for eight- and one-half months at $30,119 net per day.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.navios-mlp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, Navios Partners’ ability to realize the projected advantages of the NNA Merger, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk vessels, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

Contacts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1 (212) 906 8645

[email protected]

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

+1 (212) 661 7566

[email protected]



