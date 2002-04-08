IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp ( CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, today announced a new partnership with Bristlecone , the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain. The partnership aims to develop joint solutions that leverage real-time data from CalAmp’s Supply Chain Visibility sensors, edge computing devices and CalAmp Telematics Cloud and Bristlecone’s expertise in delivering end-to-end supply chain transformation services powered by AI and analytics to build enterprise-ready logistics visibility and automation solutions.

Together, CalAmp and Bristlecone help enterprises eliminate blind spots across their complex supply chains and enable smarter tracking and data-driven decisions as shipments pass through each phase of the journey. With these enhanced insights, enterprises can drive logistics efficiencies, prevent in-transit losses, optimize costs and minimize their carbon footprint. Organizations with perishable goods that require quality monitoring during transit, such as food or pharmaceuticals, can monitor environmental conditions and the safe transport of products, preventing product spoilage and resulting losses.

CalAmp Supply Chain Visibility sensors and devices capture data and track shipments down to the pallet level and even the actual product. This includes the iOn Tag for asset location tracking and the iOn Environmental and Xtreme Temperature Tags for environmental sensing of temperature, humidity, light, shock and vibration. Through CalAmp’s mobile and fixed hubs, data from these edge devices is delivered to the CalAmp Telematics Cloud (CTC) where it can combine with other relevant supply chain data such as customer order information, inventory data, enterprise resource plans, sourcing and spend information to drive exponential value and visibility. The triangulated data from supply chain systems and CTC is then layered with Bristlecone’s predictive analytics capabilities, driving a strong understanding of gaps and vulnerabilities with subsequent recommendations that help enterprises deploy timely interventions such as auto replenishment, real-time supply planning, automated goods receiving and cycle counting.

“Leveraging technology to connect and digitize physical assets, networks and processes opens up numerous possibilities in solving complex supply chain problems,” said Shipra Sharma, head of analytics and AI, Bristlecone. “By combining CalAmp’s edge computing data with our analytics and AI capabilities and strong supply chain domain expertise, we’re providing organizations with a full digital experience and solutions, down to the shipped product coordinates, and an opportunity to automate and optimize end-to-end supply chain processes.”

The partnership with Bristlecone adds to CalAmp’s robust ecosystem of industry partners that jointly provide data-enabled, Software-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service solutions for transportation, logistics and supply chain customers. This ecosystem includes OEMs like Hyundai Translead , channel partners , technology providers like vehicle diagnostics provider Noregon , and now strategic supply chain solutions partners like Bristlecone. With these partners, CalAmp is developing out-of-the-box solutions for common critical transportation and logistics use cases, as well as creating custom white-labeled solutions built on curated tech stacks for specific customer use cases.

“From inventory and driver shortages, to rising fuel costs and operational bottlenecks—today’s enterprises and fleet operators are facing unprecedented challenges. But when they have real-time data in a digitally connected supply chain, companies can readily pivot and make just-in-time decisions to mitigate impacts to logistics efficiency and their business. We’re excited to continue growing our partner ecosystem and enable new tech stacks to address these challenges in complex supply chains across multiple industries,” said Jeff Clark, chief product officer, CalAmp.

About Bristlecone

Bristlecone is the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain. We empower our customers with speed, visibility, automation and resiliency—to thrive on change. By combining our industry focus, supply chain expertise, consulting-driven approach and proprietary accelerators, we create unmatched business value.

Our transformative solutions in Digital Logistics, Cognitive Manufacturing, Autonomous Planning, Smart Procurement and Digitalization are positioned around key industry pillars and delivered through a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning digital strategy, design and build, and implementation across a range of technology platforms. We’re the strategic partner of choice for your ongoing transformation journey.

Bristlecone is ranked among the top ten leaders in supply chain services by Gartner. We are headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations across North America, Europe and Asia, and over 2,500 consultants. Bristlecone is part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group .

About CalAmp

CalAmp ( CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to help people and organizations improve operational performance. We solve complex problems in transportation and logistics, commercial and government fleet, industrial equipment and consumer vehicle marketplaces by providing solutions that track, monitor and recover vital assets. The insights enabled by our cloud platform, applications and edge computing devices drive operational visibility, safety, efficiency, maintenance and sustainability. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has over one million software and services subscribers and 10 million edge devices deployed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.