LAS VEGAS and MANITOWAC, Wis., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) and SnapCount today announced a partnership to feature Orion’s line of high performance, energy efficient LED lighting solutions within the SnapSource® Product Hub. Accurate, up-to-date product specification data from Orion’s vast line of LED lighting fixtures and controls will now be accessible by hundreds of lighting contractors and Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) that regularly use the SnapCount retrofit software platform in their project quotation process.



Utilized by top lighting and energy efficiency professionals, the SnapSource Product Hub provides lighting manufacturers with the ability to deploy product data into a central and active digital repository for instant access in project quotations developed in SnapCount. SnapCount users can utilize the Product Hub to search, price, quote and order the up-to-date lighting products through their preferred vendors and supply chain partners for project installation.

Jeff Seifert, COO of SnapCount’s parent company StreamLinx, stated, “Orion has earned a reputation for high quality and reliable products that provide superior performance, energy and cost savings for their customers, and a competitive advantage for their partners. Their commitment to sustainability and decarbonization has helped put them on a fast track to growth in the lighting and energy services industries. We are thrilled that the SnapCount software community will now have unfettered access to Orion’s innovative product line.”

Mike Jenkins, Orion COO, commented, “Partnering with SnapCount provides a simple and innovative way to connect our products directly to the retrofit community and opens a powerful channel of energy efficiency specialists that can specify the Orion line. We are looking forward to working with SnapCount to gain deeper insights of the market and accelerate Orion sales.

For more information on SnapCount and their partnership with Orion, visit Orion (booth 3301) or SnapCount (booth 2568) at this week's LIGHTFAIR® 2022 International trade show and conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center - West Hall.

About SnapCount: SnapCount enables lighting retrofit contractors and ESCO’s to complete full turnkey lighting projects in a fraction of the time and labor of traditional methods. With widespread industry use, the SnapCount digital platform empowers users with the ability to develop retrofit projects at unprecedented speeds with increased precision and deliverables that move customers to action and enable unprecedented growth. To learn more about SnapCount, visit www.streamlinx.com.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business. To learn more about Orion Energy Systems, visit www.orionlighting.com

