Seladelpar Treatment of PBC Patients for Two Years Predicts Improved Transplant-Free Survival



NEWARK, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. ( CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced encouraging seladelpar data in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) that are being presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2022 of the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) which will be held in London, UK from June 22nd – 26th.

In a poster presentation titled, “Seladelpar Treatment of Patients With Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) For 2 Years Improves the GLOBE PBC Score and Predicts Improved Transplant-Free Survival,”1 Bettina Hansen, PhD, Associate Professor Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, University of Toronto, will be reporting the improvement in GLOBE score following seladelpar treatment over two years and predicted transplant-free survival. The GLOBE score is a validated risk-assessment tool providing an estimate of transplant-free survival for patients with PBC.

Patients with PBC having an incomplete response or intolerance to UDCA (defined as alkaline phosphatase (ALP) ≥ 1.67xULN) had completed an open-label one-year phase 2 study of daily oral seladelpar therapy (NCT: 02955602). After 1 year, patients were eligible for an open label long-term study (NCT: 03301506). Treatment of 50 patients with oral seladelpar 5 mg or 10 mg daily for 2 years resulted in a mean (SD) change from baseline in GLOBE score of -0.417 (0.269), resulting in a corresponding hazard ratio of 0.66 for transplantation or death compared to no prior treatment with seladelpar (baseline). The improvement in GLOBE score and predicted survival did not depend on age. However, an analysis of subpopulations of high risk patients by GLOBE score (> 0.3) revealed that while patients of all ages improved, the younger patients tended to have numerically greater improvements, although these differences did not achieve significance.

“These findings demonstrate that seladelpar treatment over 2 years resulted in a sustained decrease in GLOBE score for patients with PBC. These results provide an estimate of seladelpar’s treatment effect on transplant-free survival for patients with PBC supporting its continued long-term evaluation in patients with PBC,” said Dr. Bettina Hansen.

An oral presentation2 by Dr. Bernd Schnabl, Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego, will describe the suppression of bile acid synthesis by seladelpar and reveal the role of FGF-21 signaling, a previously known regulator of bile acid synthesis. These results provide new insights into the anti-cholestatic mechanism of seladelpar.

Dr. Dennis Kim, Chief Medical Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics, commented, “We continue to be encouraged by the potential key role seladelpar can play in providing benefit to patients with PBC. We look forward to our continued collaboratation with our academic partners and investigators to further explore how this first and only delpar in development for the treatment of PBC can advance the care and quality of life for patients with PBC over time. We want to extend our sincere gratitude to the patients and investigators who have participated in our clinical studies and look forward to completing our RESPONSE global Phase 3 study for seladelpar in PBC.

Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2022 include:

Poster Presentations:

June 23rd 9:00 – 18:30 BST

1529: 1“Seladelpar Treatment of Patients With Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) For 2 Years Improves the GLOBE PBC Score and Predicts Improved Transplant-Free Survival”

Bettina E. Hansen, Elaine Watkins, Ke Yang, Yun-Jung Choi, Charles A. McWherter, Gideon M. Hirschfield, for the Seladelpar Long-Term Study Investigators

June 24th 9:00 – 18:00 BST

1518: “Comparative fibrosis-reducing activities of farnesoid X receptor (FXR), peroxisome-proliferator activated receptor delta (PPAR) and thyroid hormone receptor (THR) agonists in the carbon tetrachloride mouse model”

Edward Cable, Jeffrey Stebbins, Yun-Jung Choi, Jiangao Song, Prasad Manchem, Sanjay Pandey, Charles A. McWherter

Oral Presentation:

June 25th 9:00 AM BST

2726: 2“The selective PPAR-delta agonist seladelpar suppresses bile acid synthesis by reducing hepatocyte CYP7A1 through the FGF21 pathway”

Tetsuya Kouno, Xiao Liu, Tatiana Kisseleva, Edward E. Cable, Bernd Schnabl

Congress attendees can visit CymaBay throughout the meeting at booth 93.

A full list of presentations can be found on The International Liver Congress ™ 2022 website.

The presentations will be made available on the CymaBay website.

About PBC

PBC is a rare, chronic inflammatory liver disease primarily affecting women (1 in 1,000) over the age of 40. PBC is characterized by impaired bile flow (known as cholestasis) and the accumulation of toxic bile acids in the liver, leading to inflammation and destruction of the bile ducts within the liver and causing increased levels of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and total bilirubin. The most common early symptoms of PBC are itching (pruritus) and fatigue, which can be very debilitating for some patients. Progression of PBC is associated with an increased risk of liver cancer and liver-related mortality.

About Seladelpar

Seladelpar is a first-in-class oral, selective PPARδ agonist shown to regulate critical metabolic and liver disease pathways in indications with high unmet medical need. Preclinical and clinical data support its ability to regulate genes involved in bile acids synthesis, inflammation, fibrosis and lipid metabolism, storage and transport.

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need through a pipeline of innovative therapies.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

