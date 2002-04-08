BURLINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Lynk & Co, a global automotive brand formed as a joint venture between Geely Auto Group and Volvo Car Group, has selected Cerence to provide conversational AI-powered in-car assistant capabilities across its lineup as it continues to expand to Europe.



In partnership with ECARX, Geely’s tier-one supplier driving the development of the in-car user interface across its brands, Cerence will provide Lynk & Co with automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding and text-to-speech in a variety of languages. Using the simple wake-up word, “Hey Frank,” Lynk & Co drivers will be able to access and control key in-car functions like phone calling, music, vehicle controls like heating and air conditioning, and navigation – all by using their voice. Cerence’s hybrid cloud/embedded approach means critical functions like navigation are always available with speed and reliability, regardless of connectivity. In addition, Cerence Speech Signal Enhancement (SSE), part of its Audio AI portfolio, ensures that communication between Lynk & Co drivers and the in-car assistant is clear and accurate.

Lynk & Co’s full lineup is based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), a global, standardized automotive body platform led by Volvo and jointly developed with Geely’s China Euro Vehicle Technology (CEVT). CMA includes Cerence AI-powered automotive assistant technologies.

“Lynk & Co is an innovative brand that’s transforming the way we think about car ownership,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “For such a disruptive brand, an incredibly high-tech in-car experience is necessary. We are proud to continue our work with CEVT and our role in the CMA to bring enhanced conversational AI-powered interaction to Lynk & Co’s drivers as it expands globally.”

