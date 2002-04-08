ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation ( LGCP, Financial), a FinTech enabled, specialized business lender, was named as a “Top 50 Most Innovate Companies to Watch 2022” by CEO Views.

Legion Capital provides financing in support of acquisition, early-stage development and growth capital needs for small and medium sized business owners, real estate developers and entrepreneurs, addressing a market segment that has gone largely unserved by banks and conventional lenders.



“It’s always great to have our employees and team recognized for their hard work and dedication as we continue to enable small business owners and real estate developers to grow with financial support from our specialized lending services,” explained Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Shane Hackett. “Our proven relationships and portfolio holdings in real estate development, construction, and infrastructure, augmented by a substantial pipeline of transactions, continue to strongly motivate us to innovate for our client’s success.”



As a specialized lender and private equity firm, Legion Capital remains focused on small and emerging companies, and projects in growth industries.



For more information on Legion Capital’s inclusion as a “Top 50 Most Innovate Companies to Watch 2022” by CEO Views, please visit https://theceoviews.com/legion-capital-global-leader-in-providing-fintech-private-equity/.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com .

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. Legion Capital paid $1000 for distribution and reproduction rights to CEO Views. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.



