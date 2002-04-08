LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has approved two shareholders stock dividends. Company management is in the process of finalizing the first dividend allocation details to be announced next week.



AABB continues to advance the corporate initiative to reward its loyal shareholder base for their patience, continued support and interest in sharing the success and growth of the Company’s gold mining operations and digital asset division.

