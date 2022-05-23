PR Newswire

Dune, Creatd's DTC wellness drink, hits milestone of 100,000 bottles sold.

Continues to expand retail distribution, securing deal with Urban Outfitters to introduce Dune in 130 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Creatd Ventures, today announced a new milestone for its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") wellness beverage brand, Dune Glow Remedy ("Dune"). Since the brand's launch last year, Dune has sold over 100,000 bottles. At the same time, Dune continues to widen its retail distribution. Following the Company's third and largest order with Urban Outfitters, Dune will, for the first time, be available nationwide at over 130 of its brick-and-mortar retail locations.

Commented Thomas Punch, CEO of Creatd Ventures, "One of the defining features of our business is a capacity to help a brand kick-start its growth by leveraging the same technology, first-party data, and sales channels used by our portfolio brands. The same effect can be expected when it comes to Dune's retail and wholesale distribution strategy. Already, we're building upon Dune's existing fruitful partnerships to create opportunities for Camp and Basis in brick-and-mortar locations."

Creatd's e-commerce brands, housed under its Creatd Ventures pillar, feature a consolidated supply chain infrastructure and draw from Creatd's proprietary technology and data to increase marketing impact and grow revenues.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

