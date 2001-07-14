ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it has hired Bryan Law as Chief Marketing Officer.

Law will lead ZoomInfo’s marketing organization and will prioritize driving demand and supporting company growth, enhancing ZoomInfo’s brand awareness, and expanding ZoomInfo’s thought leadership.

“I’d like to personally welcome Bryan to ZoomInfo,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “His wealth of leadership experience at public companies should yield immediate results for our marketing operations. I’m eager to see how he will drive leads into our revenue funnel and help us achieve our business goals.”

“ZoomInfo's product offering aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging data, analytics, and technology to best serve customers while growing a business,” said Law. “I'm particularly eager to take advantage of our industry-leading MarketingOS platform to enable marketing to work hand-in-hand with sales to identify, target, and reach ideal contacts and companies.”

Law brings two decades of leadership experience from his time at Salesforce, Tableau, Rackspace, Google, and Monitor Deloitte. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Marketing and General Manager of eCommerce at Salesforce, which he joined through the company’s acquisition of Tableau. Law and his team were responsible for driving substantial pipeline growth – primarily in the enterprise segment – in addition to supporting sales in improving deal conversion and expanding brand awareness. He held a similar role at Rackspace after initially leading strategy and serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO.

His career began in strategy, first as a consultant and then as part of the leadership for Google's central strategy team focused on sales, marketing, and partnerships. Law holds a B.A. in Psychology from Georgetown University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern.

