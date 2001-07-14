PagerDuty, Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial), a leader in digital operations management, today announced that the company has been recognized for having a gender-balanced board by 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards.

With four women directors holding 50% of its corporate board seats, PagerDuty is one of only just 241 Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board, a mere 8% of the total. This achievement is a powerful example that change at the highest level requires exceptional corporate commitment to reach equity on corporate boards.

“It’s not enough for leaders to say equality and diversity are important, they must prioritize this business imperative, fund it, set goals and transparently track progress, across company leadership and in their boards,” said PagerDuty Chairperson and CEO Jennifer Tejada. “We know diversity drives results, helps to attract talent and better reflect and serve our community. PagerDuty’s board demonstrates what’s possible when you recognize the business value of diverse experiences and perspectives. It’s an honor to be recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards, and we are proud to be affiliated with an organization setting new standards and holding leaders accountable.”

“Over the last decade, our 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ reveals the gradual acceleration of women to corporate boards. However, there is still a significant gap to achieve gender balance,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “It’s critical that we recognize these milestones and acknowledge corporations, such as PagerDuty, for leading by example with a gender-balanced corporate board.”

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a better digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, Docusign, DoorDash, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Shopify, Zoom and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter,+LinkedIn,+YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pagerduty.com%2Fcareers%2F to learn more.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector, and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™; and Educational Workshopsfor women at various career levels, aspiring to serve on boards. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005338/en/