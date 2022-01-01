UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Drew Freides, a Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director in the firm’s West Coast Private Wealth Management Market, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. Drew ranked #1 in the Los Angeles Private Wealth Management category and has appeared on the Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for five consecutive years.

“We are incredibly proud to see Drew named as the top Private Wealth Advisor in Los Angeles,” said Lauren Gorsche, Metro LA Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Everyone who knows Drew knows that he sets the bar high and leads by example. I am gratified to see him and his greater team recognized for all that they do for our clients.”

Drew is a founding member of Mainsail+Wealth+Partners, one of the largest advisor teams at UBS, which includes Michael Kanigher, James Hulburd, Steven Westerman, Brendan Carroll, Melanie Desma, and Kate Freeman.

Illustrating the team’s depth of expertise, Private Wealth Advisor Michael Kanigher has also appeared on the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State list for the past five years, and was ranked #7 in the Los Angles Private Wealth Management category for 2022.

The team advises senior executives at public and private companies with a focus on incorporating liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies into their investment advice. They also support families as they navigate complex multigenerational wealth dynamics and legacy planning.

Drew has been recognized on numerous industry lists, including Barron’s Top 100 Financial Advisors (2015 – 2022) and Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Advisory Teams (2021 – 2022). He obtained an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia with honors, as well as a B.S. and an M.S. in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 6,500 advisors across the country, managing more than $10 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

