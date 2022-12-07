R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $111.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(11.56%), TMO(9.48%), and ADBE(7.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 16,550-share investment in NAS:GILD. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.87 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $62.47 per share and a market cap of $78.60Bil. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,375 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.09 per share and a market cap of $1,978.28Bil. The stock has returned -3.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-book ratio of 12.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.63 and a price-sales ratio of 10.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 3,400 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 07/12/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $79.0899 per share and a market cap of $89.34Bil. The stock has returned -32.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:WBD by 3,966 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 07/12/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.8321 per share and a market cap of $33.08Bil. The stock has returned -53.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-book ratio of 0.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCL by 1,250 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.35.

On 07/12/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $71.72 per share and a market cap of $190.81Bil. The stock has returned -16.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

