MyMD+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.® (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, announced today that it has entered into a material transfer agreement (MTA) with Bascom+Palmer+Eye+Institute of Miami, Florida to collaborate on a pre-clinical study using MYMD-1® as a potential treatment for traumatic optic neuropathy (TON). The project is fully funded by Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

TON is a condition caused by injury to the optic nerve, resulting in partial or complete vision loss. Visual impairment is usually caused by blunt force trauma to the head. The reported incidence of TON ranges from 1.5% to 4% following head trauma1, and each year an estimated 2.8 million Americans sustain a traumatic brain injury2.

Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD, commented, “We are excited about this agreement with our country’s top eye institute to test our lead drug candidate MYMD-1 in ophthalmology. Bascom Palmer is virtually unmatched as a world leader in vision research and care and their interest in MYMD-1 validates our belief in the potential of the drug for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.”

Dr. David Tse, M.D., FACS, Professor of Ophthalmology and the Dr. Nasser Ibrahim Al-Rashid Chair in Ophthalmology at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute commented, “Through this partnership with MYMD, we look forward to investigating the potential utility of an oral TNF-alpha inhibitor in animal models of eye-related diseases.”

“Following this initial pre-clinical study, the potential exists to collaborate with Bascom Palmer on large patient studies in the future,” Dr. Chapman continued. “This collaboration reiterates MyMD’s dedication to partnering with top-tier academic institutions to study MYMD-1 as a treatment for various high-impact conditions and diseases.”

About Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

With its 60-year history, Bascom Palmer has become a global leader in vision research, education, and clinical care. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute serves as the Department of Ophthalmology for the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life by improving sight, preventing blindness, and advancing ophthalmic knowledge through compassionate patient care and innovative research.

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute is ranked the #1 eye hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, an honor it has received 20 times. The Institute’s ophthalmology residency program is ranked best in the U.S. by Doximity, an online professional network for U.S. physicians. Ophthalmology Times ranked Bascom Palmer the best overall ophthalmology program in the nation with the best eye hospital and the best clinical and residency programs. Additionally, many of Bascom Palmer’s doctors are listed in Castle Connolly’s America’s Top Doctors.

About MYMD-1

Originally developed for autoimmune diseases, MYMD-1 is being studied to slow the aging process, prevent sarcopenia and frailty, and extend healthy lifespan. Because it can cross the blood-brain barrier and gain access to the central nervous system (CNS), MYMD-1 is also positioned to be a possible treatment for brain-related disorders. Its mechanism of action and efficacy in diseases including multiple sclerosis (MS) and thyroiditis have been studied through collaborations with several academic institutions.

MYMD-1 has shown effectiveness in pre-clinical and clinical studies in regulating the immune system by performing as a selective inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), a driver of chronic inflammation. Unlike other therapies, MYMD-1 has been shown in these studies to selectively block TNF-α when it becomes overactivated in autoimmune diseases and cytokine storms, but not block it from doing its normal job of being a first responder to any routine type of moderate infection. MYMD-1’s ease of oral dosing is another differentiator compared to currently available TNF-α blockers, all of which require delivery by injection or infusion. No approved TNF inhibitor has ever been dosed orally. In addition, the drug is not immunosuppressive and has not been shown to cause the serious side effects common with traditional therapies that treat inflammation.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, is focused on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than only addressing the symptoms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-α, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The Company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction and epilepsy. Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic analog of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve upon the rapidly growing CBD market, which includes both FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as drugs. For more information, visit www.mymd.com.

