Archford Capital Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 260 stocks valued at a total of $398.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(4.40%), VTV(3.75%), and IEFA(3.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Archford Capital Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 32,336 shares in NYSE:UL, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.28 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $45.875 per share and a market cap of $117.05Bil. The stock has returned -19.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 6.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 13,768 shares in NYSE:NVS, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.73 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Novartis AG traded for a price of $84.35 per share and a market cap of $187.79Bil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novartis AG has a price-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC bought 12,760 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 203,250. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $57.86 per share and a market cap of $82.78Bil. The stock has returned -20.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru established a new position worth 10,935 shares in NYSE:O, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.71 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $69.25 per share and a market cap of $41.53Bil. The stock has returned 8.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 67.69, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 225.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.96 and a price-sales ratio of 13.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 8,691 shares in NYSE:TSM, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.66 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $80.34 per share and a market cap of $410.25Bil. The stock has returned -32.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.85 and a price-sales ratio of 6.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

