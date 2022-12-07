KWMG, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $664.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(4.38%), TIP(3.34%), and VNQ(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KWMG, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 46,876 shares in NAS:STX, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.39 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC traded for a price of $75.22 per share and a market cap of $15.97Bil. The stock has returned -12.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-book ratio of 38.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 87,685 shares in NYSE:BBWI, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.48 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $27.32 per share and a market cap of $6.16Bil. The stock has returned -53.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, KWMG, LLC bought 12,702 shares of ARCA:VOT for a total holding of 109,898. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.75.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $181.5 per share and a market cap of $9.27Bil. The stock has returned -24.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a price-book ratio of 4.68.

During the quarter, KWMG, LLC bought 35,754 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 712,141. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.115 per share and a market cap of $90.37Bil. The stock has returned -20.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

KWMG, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VLO by 14,843 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.1.

On 07/12/2022, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $105.6803 per share and a market cap of $42.95Bil. The stock has returned 54.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

