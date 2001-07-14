Salem+Media+Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem’s Life Audio Podcast Network has signed Nationally Syndicated Talent and founder of the Get Your Brave On podcast and digital platform, Amanda Carroll, to their Life Audio Podcast Network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005650/en/

Amanda Carroll (Photo: Business Wire)

The podcast, which airs weekly episodes, will inspire women to live a strong and courageous life while featuring guests like Joel Smallbone from King and Country, Tasha Layton, and Ben Fuller. “I’m honored to partner with Salem to help inspire women going through plot twists in life to bounce back with the help of their faith. It’s exciting to see all the years of work growing the Get Your Brave On digital platform recognized by Salem for its impact and potential.”

Kevin Anderson added, “Amanda Carroll has created a great brand and built a solid audience. Her podcast is a place where she can engage at an even deeper level with those who listen to her daily show. It was a natural extension for her. Since its launch on Life Audio we have seen excellent growth!”

Amanda Carroll is a nationally syndicated host with Salem as well as the host of mornings on The Fish Sacramento, and middays on Salem’s Today’s Christian Music Network which includes The Fish Nashville. Amanda’s career journey has included Middays at K-LOVE, Mornings at WGTS-Washington D.C., and afternoons at KSBJ-Houston. She is a talented fundraiser and advocate for single mothers and a recipient of the Associated Press Award for Best Reporter in Illinois. She has sat on the board of directors for The Life of a Single Mom, and currently serves as a board member for Rocklin Little League. Amanda has a BA in Journalism from Indiana University. She founded www.GetYourBraveOn.info and the Get Your Brave On podcast 7 years ago after her own plot twist in life. She is a single mother raising 3 children in Sacramento, California.

ABOUT LIFE AUDIO.COM:

LifeAudio.com is a new podcasting platform dedicated to bringing you engaging Christian content through the growing world of audio podcasts. Featuring both devotional and faith toolkit podcasts, our aim is to captivate, inform and strengthen our listeners’ faith as they grapple with how to live a faithful life in the world around them.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005650/en/